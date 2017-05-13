Ferrari fight back in final practice

Ferrari fought back against Mercedes in final practice for the Spanish Grand Prix Saturday with Kimi Raikkonen leading championship leader Sebastian Vettel in a red one-two.



After champions Mercedes dominated both of the Friday sessions, Ferrari showed their aerodynamic updates were also working.



Raikkonen lapped the Circuit de Catalunya with a best time of one minute 20.214 seconds, 0.242 quicker than four times world champion Vettel whose car stopped at the pit lane exit in the closing minutes.

...