Alonso enjoys beautiful day to take seventh

One day on from abandoning practice to play tennis after yet another Honda engine failure, Fernando Alonso qualified seventh on Saturday for the Spanish Grand Prix.



On Friday morning, he was unable to run in the opening practice after his McLaren-Honda engine failed, returning in the afternoon for an unimpressive set of laps in second practice.



"For me, it was a good qualifying for us and P7 is a gift so we'll see what we can do tomorrow".



Alonso outpaced his McLaren team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne by half a second, the Belgian qualifying 19th.

...