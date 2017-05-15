Hamilton beats Vettel in Spanish thriller

Lewis Hamilton won a strategic Spanish Grand Prix thriller Sunday to cut Sebastian Vettel's overall lead in the Formula One championship to six points with a quarter of the season completed.



The Mercedes driver's 55th career win was hard-fought and tense, with Ferrari's Vettel seizing the lead from Hamilton at the start and in the hunt all the way as the tire strategies played out.



Vettel now has 104 points to Hamilton's 98 .



The win was Hamilton's second in Barcelona and ended a run of 10 different winners in 10 years.



The virtual safety car was deployed when Alonso's teammate Stoffel Vandoorne broke his car's suspension in a collision with Massa on lap 34 .

