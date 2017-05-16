Vettel still confident despite Hamilton’s win

Sebastian Vettel lost the battle, not the Formula One title.



Vettel remained in the series lead, now reduced to six points from 13 over Hamilton, with his third second-place finish to go with two wins in five races.



Vettel's Ferrari was a mere 0.051 seconds slower than Hamilton in Saturday's qualifying. He finished the race less than four seconds behind Hamilton, and Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo was nowhere close finishing a distant third.



Vettel also won three of the four jousts he had with Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.



Next, Vettel engaged Bottas in an exhilarating laplong chase before finally getting past the Finn on the third try, even though the effort slowed down Vettel and let Hamilton shave off valuable seconds from behind.



Vettel's and Hamilton's teammates both abandoned the race.

...