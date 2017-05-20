Triple crown: Monaco or Formula One championship?

If Fernando Alonso were to beat the odds and win the Indianapolis 500 on May 28, the double Formula One world champion will be one step away from the "Triple Crown of Motorsport".



That was not how the late Graham Hill, a five-time Monaco winner and also a double Formula One world champion like Alonso, saw it after completing the only triple crown to date at Le Mans in 1972 .



For Alonso the argument over whether it is Monaco or championship that counts is academic, since he has also won both, but he told Reuters that he considered the championship to be more significant.



For those who argue that Monaco has to be part of the Triple Crown, because it is a race like the other two, then Juan Pablo Montoya can claim to have come closest most recently.

