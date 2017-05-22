Vinales wins in France after Rossi crashes

Spaniard Maverick Vinales won the French Grand Prix and took the lead in the MotoGP championship Sunday after Yamaha teammate Valentino Rossi crashed on the last lap at Le Mans.



The victory was Yamaha's 500th in Grand Prix racing but it looked like going to Rossi rather than Vinales after the 38-year-old Italian took the lead with three laps to go and started to pull away.



He led by 0.4 seconds into the final lap but Vinales, who had qualified on pole position with Rossi alongside, was closing and a last lap mistake by the man regarded by many as the greatest of all time opened the door.

...