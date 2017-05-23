Ex-champion Hayden dies after cycling accident

Former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden has died five days after the American was hit by a car while cycling in eastern Italy, his Honda World Superbike team said in a statement Monday.



The last medical bulletin from the hospital, dated May 20, said Hayden remained in a critical condition.



Hayden last raced in the MotoGP championship in Spain in September 2016 as a stand-in for injured Australian Jack Miller at the privately run Marc VDS Honda team.



Italian newspapers reported Monday that investigators had found video of the accident from a camera on a house overlooking the road.



They said the images suggested Hayden had failed to stop at an intersection and was hit full on by the passing car.

