Dixon wins Indy pole, Alonso starts fifth

New Zealand's Scott Dixon won the pole for next week's Indy 500 when he posted the fastest average speed at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sunday. Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso, the only rookie in Sunday's nine-car shootout, will start from the second row in fifth position as the Spanish driver makes his Indy debut. Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 winner, was joined on the front row for the May 28 race by Ed Carpenter and last year's champion Alexander Rossi.



"I'm looking forward to next Sunday".



He said he was feeling more comfortable in the cockpit of an IndyCar and said participation in the race by European Formula One drivers like himself and Rossi was a good boost for motorsports.



The 40-year-old still posted an average speed of 231.365 mph, good for fourth.

