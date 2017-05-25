Hamilton and Vettel’s friendly rivalry faces test in Monaco

The chummy rivalry between Formula One champions Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel could be tested at this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, an unforgiving circuit where drivers are often pushed to the limit.



After five races, four-time F1 champion Vettel is six points clear of three-time champion Hamilton.



When Vettel was dominating for Red Bull, winning his titles from 2010-13, Hamilton lagged behind with McLaren. As Hamilton started dominating for Mercedes the following year, Vettel struggled with Red Bull. After switching to Ferrari in 2015, the German driver failed to significantly challenge Hamilton or his former Mercedes teammate, Nico Rosberg.



Vettel came perilously close to nudging Hamilton off the track as they fought for space heading into a turn. Hamilton had seemed somewhat irked by Vettel's aggression – although it was exactly the kind of in-your-face driving Hamilton revels in.



On a narrow track, this poses "a massive challenge" when pushing the car close to the limit, Hamilton said.

...