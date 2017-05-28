Vettel wins Monaco GP ahead of Ferrari teammate Raikkonen

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco, Sunday, May 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
Hamilton and Vettel’s friendly rivalry faces test in Monaco
Vettel still confident despite Hamilton’s win
Hamilton beats Vettel in Spanish thriller
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Hamilton and Vettel’s friendly rivalry faces test in Monaco
Vettel still confident despite Hamilton’s win
Hamilton beats Vettel in Spanish thriller
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE