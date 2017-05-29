Vettel mirrors Schumi as Ferrari end Monaco jinx

Sebastian Vettel stretched his championship lead over Lewis Hamilton to 25 points Sunday after becoming the first Ferrari driver since Michael Schumacher in 2001 to win Formula One's showcase Monaco Grand Prix. Teammate Kimi Raikkonen, on pole for the first time in nine years, lost out in the pitstops but secured a Ferrari one-two with Hamilton finishing seventh for Mercedes after starting 13th.



As with Schumacher in his pomp there was also a distinct whiff of "team orders," with Raikkonen pitting first and Vettel staying out for a further five laps in a move that worked in his favor.



Button parked his damaged car at the other end of the tunnel with the safety car deployed.



Wehrlein's teammate Marcus Ericsson then ploughed straight on into the barriers at the first corner with 13 laps remaining.

