Sato becomes first Japanese to win Indy 500

The Andretti family has struggled for decades to win the Indianapolis 500 .



This time it is with Sato, who joined the team just this season and had largely been overlooked at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the Andretti camp expanded to six cars for the 500 with the addition of Formula One driver Fernando Alonso.



Alonso put on a thrilling show and even led 27 laps -- third most in the race -- but the two-time Formula One champion was sent to the paddock when his engine blew with 20 laps remaining.



The margin of victory was 0.2011 seconds -- and it was redemption for Sato, who crashed while trying to beat Dario Franchitti on the final lap of the 2012 race.



Michael Andretti ran down pit lane to reach Sato's crew, then rushed to victory lane to hug his driver, the first Japanese winner of the Indy 500 .



As for the difference between 2012, when Sato crashed in the first turn of the final lap racing Franchitti, Sato said his strategy this year was perfect.

...