Mercedes now the underdogs, says Wolff

Once-dominant Mercedes are now the underdogs in the Formula One title race, team boss Toto Wolff said after rivals Ferrari took a resounding one-two in Monaco Sunday.



The result catapulted Ferrari back to the top of the constructors' standings and also sent German Vettel 25 points clear of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.



Mercedes, winners of the last three drivers' and constructors' titles and 54 of 64 races before the Monaco weekend, have also won half of this season's races but with both of their drivers tasting victory rather than just one.



Hamilton has won twice in Monaco, including last year's race, and Mercedes had won the last four races in the Mediterranean principality.

