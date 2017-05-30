Concerns growing at Mercedes after slump at Monaco GP

It used to be a case of guessing the winning margin for Mercedes in the constructors' championship, and a toss-up between which of its two drivers would win the Formula One title.



Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix clearly underlined how Mercedes is not the force it was, with Lewis Hamilton, who has won two of his three world titles with Mercedes, finishing seventh and new recruit Valtteri Bottas taking fourth place.



At the moment, both are officially on an equal footing and free to compete fully against each other – as Hamilton and Nico Rosberg were over the last three years.



Last year, Mercedes finished nearly 300 points ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' championship, winning 19 of 21 races as Rosberg pipped Hamilton to the title before dramatically announcing his retirement from F1. Ferrari was an afterthought, 367 adrift of Mercedes in third and scrapping for podium places rather than wins.

...