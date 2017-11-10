Massa retirement signals Brazil's racing demise

Felipe Massa's impending retirement from Formula One is likely to prompt a stirring farewell from local fans at this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix, but it will also end 47 years of Brazilian representation on the grid.



Since 1970, when Emerson Fittipaldi began his F1 career, Brazil has won eight drivers' championships -- Fittipaldi two, Nelson Piquet three and Ayrton Senna three more long before Massa debuted in 2002, maintaining a run of 30 drivers on the grid.



As a result, Massa has been the only Brazilian racing in F1 this year after being offered a chance to reverse his original retirement in January when Valtteri Bottas departed Williams to partner Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes after 2016 champion Nico Rosberg surprisingly quit the sport.

...