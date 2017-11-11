Marquez on verge of fourth world MotoGP crown

Spain's Marc Marquez is poised to wrap up a fourth world MotoGP title Sunday, an achievement that appeared a long-distance dream in the first half of the season.



The second half of the season has been monopolized by Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso on a Ducati.



Five of Marquez's six wins in 2017 have come since the Assen race as Yamaha fell dramatically off the pace. Dovizioso also has six wins to his name but Marquez heads for Spain with a 21-point advantage, meaning he only has to finish in the top 11 Sunday to again be crowned world champion.



Teammate and seven-time MotoGP champion Rossi, who suffered a double leg fracture earlier in the season before returning to the saddle three weeks after surgery, is fourth overall.

...