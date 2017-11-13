Vettel wins in Brazil, Hamilton takes fourth

Sebastian Vettel bounced back from his world championship disappointment in fine style Sunday when he won a sunlit Brazilian Grand Prix for Ferrari. The four-time champion took the lead at the start and, apart from a period after his pit stop, controlled an incident-packed race to finish 2.8 seconds ahead of pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes.



Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 champion, resisted late challenges from newly crowned four-time champion Lewis Hamilton to hang on to third ahead of the second Mercedes driver, who had started the race from the pit lane.



Massa gave the home crowd something to cheer about as the Williams driver heads to retirement.



He won the race at Interlagos in 2008 when he was pipped to the title by Hamilton.



In the chaos that ensued, Hamilton took advantage and rose to 14th before the Safety Car pulled off and racing resumed.



While Vettel pulled clear by 1.9 seconds ahead of Bottas, it was Hamilton setting the fastest laps as he sliced through the field.

...