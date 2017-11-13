Marquez joins greats with fourth world title in five years

Spanish ace Marc Marquez clinched a fourth MotoGP world title Sunday to join an elite club of riders after finishing third at a tense season-ending Valencia Grand Prix. Honda's Marquez held a commanding 21-point lead in the championship from Ducati rival Andrea Dovizioso, and was guaranteed the title with a top-11 finish or if Dovizioso failed to win the race.



At just 24, a highly mature Marquez is the youngest ever rider to win four premier class world titles after just five seasons in MotoGP –adding to two other world championships at lower levels.



"We were over the limit the whole race so we both made mistakes," said Dovizioso. However, he admitted seeing Marquez fly off the track precipitated his own mistake as he pushed even harder.

