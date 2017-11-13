Matt Kenseth wins and Keselowski earns championship berth

Matt Kenseth doesn't get to end his career the way he hoped.



Kenseth won for the first time this season, snapping a 51-race winless streak, to earn one final victory celebration.



Kenseth passed Chase Elliott with 10 laps remaining to win Sunday at Phoenix International Raceway and deny Elliott the final berth in next week's championship race.



Brad Keselowski earned the final spot in the championship on points because a playoff-eligible driver did not win the race.



The field, two Toyota drivers and two Ford drivers, includes three former series champions and Truex, the most dominant driver of the season.



Kenseth had already been eliminated from the playoffs, so his victory was purely personal satisfaction.



Too expensive to land a competitive ride for next season, Kenseth has decided to take time away rather than drive a car that can't win races.



Kenseth said he's finally found peace with his future.



Elliott admitted he raced Hamlin aggressively, same as Hamlin did when he wrecked Elliott from the lead at Martinsville.

