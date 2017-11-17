Mikkelsen leads Rally Australia after 'perfect day'

Defending champion Andreas Mikkelsen was the early leader of the season-ending Rally Australia in Coffs Harbour on Friday after winning five of the opening eight stages.



The Norwegian (Hyundai i20 WRC) held a 20.1 seconds advantage over Citroen's Kris Meeke with Hyundai team leader Thierry Neuville in third, 23.1sec down.



Belgium's Neuville holds a 14-point advantage over M-Sport's Estonian driver Ott Tanak, with a maximum 30 points available in the final leg of the season.



Tanak was in sixth place, 33 seconds down on Mikkelsen with Ogier in eighth.

