Alonso turns rookie for endurance test

Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso turned rookie for a day Sunday when he tried out Toyota's world endurance championship car in a test that could lead to a Le Mans 24 Hours entry next year.



The end-of-season test came a day after Toyota won the Six Hours of Bahrain race at the track.



Alonso, who will be racing in Formula One's Abu Dhabi season-ender next weekend, posted a best time of one minute 43.013 which compared to a 1:42.38 set by Toyota regular Mike Conway.



McLaren are partnered by Honda, Toyota's big domestic auto industry rivals, but that relationship will terminate at the end of this season – leaving Alonso free to race for Toyota at Le Mans without contractual problems should he secure a drive.

...