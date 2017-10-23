Hamilton wins U.S. GP, fourth title in sight

Lewis Hamilton moved a step closer to his fourth world championship Sunday when he won the United States Grand Prix, coming home ahead of his nearest title rival Sebastian Vettel.



Four-time champion Vettel came home second for Ferrari and with three races remaining trails Hamilton by 66 points in the drivers' title race.



Hamilton now needs just to finish only fifth in Mexico next weekend to claim a fourth world title.



Dutchman Max Verstappen crossed the line in third place after a controversial final corner passing move that saw his Red Bull car run off track as he swept beyond Kimi Raikkonen in the second Ferrari.

