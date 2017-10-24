Hamilton is close and has smoked the victory cigar

Lewis Hamilton will have to wait another week for his fourth Formula One world championship but he has smoked a victory cigar already.



It was always going to be a long shot for the Mercedes driver to wrap up the title in Texas but Sunday night, after winning at the Circuit of the Americas for the fifth time in six years, he was only a fingertip away.



With a 66-point advantage over Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, and three races remaining, Hamilton looks sure to become Britain's first four-time world champion in Mexico City next Sunday.



The retirement of former teammate Nico Rosberg, immediately after winning the 2016 title, and a kitchen conversation with team boss Toto Wolff last December has also transformed his demeanor.

...