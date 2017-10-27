Hamilton on course to join driving greats

Lewis Hamilton has no intention of easing up this weekend as he seeks a mere top-five finish in the Mexican Grand Prix to clinch his fourth drivers world title and a place among the greatest drivers in Formula One history.



Hamilton, however, has been keen to avoid the hype and says his mind is on winning this Sunday's race in front of a passionate and raucous crowd at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.



Vettel, despite trailing Hamilton by 66 points and needing a huge shift in form and fortunes, will not abandon his hopes of stopping the Englishman's immediate triumph.



But, as Massa put it, if anyone can win more or less anywhere in any conditions, it is Hamilton who has reeled off five wins in six races since the European summer.

...