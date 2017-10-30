Dovizioso victory in Malaysia keeps title race alive

Andrea Dovizioso won a rainy Malaysian Grand Prix Sunday to keep the MotoGP title race alive as Marc Marquez's coronation was delayed with a fourth-place finish.



Italian Dovizioso overtook teammate Jorge Lorenzo with four laps remaining to claim his sixth win of the campaign at Sepang circuit and give Ducati a 1-2 finish for the first time this year.



Dovizioso's win is only likely to stall the championship leader's triumph for another two weeks as Honda-riding Marquez will take a 21-point lead over the Italian into the final race in Valencia.



Stranger things have happened, however, and 31-year-old Dovizioso was not ruling out his chances of a maiden title.



With Marquez holding down fourth behind Zarco, Dovizioso had to deal with his three-time world champion teammate to be assured of taking the title fight to Valencia.

