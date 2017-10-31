Four titles up, Hamilton has more to come

Lewis Hamilton's fourth Formula One title lifts the Briton to another level, a great who ranks as the most successful driver from a country that has provided more champions than any other.



Hamilton, one of just five men to have won at least four championships and the sole Briton, may be just revving up in terms of what he could ultimately achieve with a team that has won four constructors' titles in a row.



He has a record 72 poles and 117 front-row starts and, with 62 wins, the 32-year-old is closing in on seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher's 91, a milestone once seen as lasting for the ages.



Ferrari's subsequent implosion, with Vettel retiring twice, knocked the stuffing out of the title battle with Hamilton winning five of the six races since the August break and arriving in Mexico 66 points clear.



There are those who suspect Hamilton could pack it all in at any moment, but recent comments suggest that is unlikely.



When Hamilton joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013, some warned he was making a big mistake.

