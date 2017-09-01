Hamilton seeks pole record in front of Ferrari fans at Monza

Lewis Hamilton could break Michael Schumacher's record for pole positions in Formula One. Championship leader Sebastian Vettel could strengthen his bid to become the first Ferrari driver to win the F1 title in a decade.



Schumacher won five of his record seven drivers' championships with Ferrari from 2000-04 and remains revered among the team's supporters – and in F1 in general.



Vettel leads Hamilton by seven points but could be hard-pressed to match Mercedes' outright power on a circuit featuring long straightaways and high-speed curves.



Vettel won four F1 titles with Red Bull before joining Ferrari for 2015 .



Mercedes have won the Italian GP the last three years – Hamilton in 2014 and 2015 and the now retired Nico Rosberg in 2016 – and Hamilton has started on pole the last three years.



Vettel was asked to describe what Ferrari meant to him growing up as a fan of Schumacher.

