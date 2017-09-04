Formula One: Hamilton says heart has led his surge to top

Lewis Hamilton attributes his surge to the top of the Formula One drivers world championship to an increased level of "heart and passion" since winning the British Grand Prix in July.



The 32-year-old Briton, whose victory in Sunday's Italian Grand Prix lifted him three points clear of Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari, has won three of the last four races to become leader for the first time this year.



As Hamilton celebrated his and Mercedes' supremacy by skateboarding in Monte Carlo, four-time champion Vettel attempted to put on a brave face after a disappointing result in front of a record 93,000 impassioned tifosi.



His boss, Ferrari chief executive Sergio Marchionne, described the performance gap between Mercedes and his team as 'embarrassing', acknowledging the pain felt when Daniel Ricciardo, who started 16th on the grid, overtook Kimi Raikkonen to take fourth place.

