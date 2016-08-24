Triumphant Brits return home in gold-nosed plane

Great Britain's triumphant Olympic team returned home from the Rio Games in a gold-nosed plane Tuesday, as officials trumpeted their success as the "best sporting achievement" in the country's history.



Team GB's Olympic medal haul was its biggest for more than a century, with a total of 67, including 27 gold, putting Britain behind only the United States in the overall standings in Rio.



Some of the medalists' families were present to watch them land, along with Hugh Robertson, Britain's sports minister at the time of the 2012 Games in London.



Kenny matched British cycling great Chris Hoy's tally of six golds with three wins in Rio, while Trott won two of her own to take her total to four.



The U.S. finished with 121 medals in Rio, including 46 golds.

...