Russian ban upheld, Moscow cries foul

A ban on Russian athletes competing in the Rio Paralympics was upheld Tuesday, triggering anger in Moscow after the country lost an appeal against their exclusion over a vast, state-run doping program.



The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed an appeal filed by the Russian Paralympic Committee, which sought to overturn the Aug. 7 ban by the International Paralympic Committee.



Russian Paralympic Committee president Vladimir Lukin had sought to portray his athletes as independent from the Moscow government.



An estimated 250 Russian competitors had been slated to take part in Rio and many had continued training ahead of the CAS decision.



Nearly 4,300 athletes from 164 countries took part in the 2012 London Paralympic Games.



The 2016 Rio Paralympics will see athletes compete in 23 disciplines over 11 days.

...