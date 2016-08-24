Lochte loses all his major sponsors after Rio incident

U.S. Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte lost all four of his major sponsors Monday, including Speedo USA and Ralph Lauren Corp., following his apology for an "exaggerated" story about being robbed at gunpoint at the Rio Games.



Within hours of the Games coming to a close Sunday night, swimwear-maker Speedo USA issued a statement saying it would drop Lochte as one of its endorsers, while luxury retailer Ralph Lauren said it would not be renewing its contract with the swimmer.



Japanese mattress-maker Airweave, which last week had said it would stand by Lochte, Monday said it had decided it would not renew the endorsement, which had been made for the Rio 2016 Olympic games.



Lochte said in an email that he respected Speedo's decision.



Lochte, 32, won one gold medal at the Rio Olympics.

