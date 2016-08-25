Track and field gets ready for post-Bolt era

As Usain Bolt parties in London, around 30 Olympic medalists, including nine champions, have headed to Switzerland for the first major track and field meeting since the Rio de Janeiro Games.



Meet director Jacky Delapierre said the stadium would have been sold out "for sure" if Bolt was running, though noted the sport must get ready for a new era.



Delapierre is in talks to bring Bolt back to Lausanne for likely the last time next July ahead of the 2017 world championships in London.



Looking to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the 22-year-old McLeod could build on his 110-meters hurdles gold to become a star.



Olympic champions also in action Thursday include 100 and 200 champion Thompson in the shorter event, while Bolt's 4x100 relay teammate Asafa Powell headlines the men's 100 .

