Olympic flag arrives in Tokyo

The Olympic flag arrived in Tokyo Wednesday as Japan's capital gears up to host the 2020 Games, with officials promising smooth sailing after Rio's sometimes shaky 2016 installment.



Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike carried the flag during a ceremony at Haneda airport after stepping off a plane from the Brazilian host city, accompanied by a delegation who picked up a record 41 medals in Rio.



Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a comical cameo as Nintendo video game character Super Mario as Tokyo set a lighthearted tone for its hosting of the Games in four years.



Tokyo's metropolitan conurbation is the world's largest, with more than 35 million people, but streets are safe, trains run on time and the air is clean.

