Three top Kenyan OIympic officials arrested

Three top Kenyan Olympics officials have been arrested as investigators probe allegations of mismanagement and corruption at the Rio Games, police sources said.



The Kenyan government on Aug. 18 ordered a probe into the charges, notably the alleged theft of sports uniforms destined for the athletes and the presence in the Kenyan delegation of officials who had no function related to the Games.



Secretary-general Paul, who is now in custody, said that Wario did not have the legal competence to disband the NOCK, which is overseen by the International Olympic Committee, not the Kenyan government.



Kenya's Olympics was in trouble before the Rio Games even began.

