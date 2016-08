Brazilian authorities have provisionally released an Irish businessman held over an alleged ticket scam at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, one of his lawyers said.



Andrade however said that Mallon's release did not affect the case of another detained suspect, European Olympic chief Patrick Hickey.



Hickey, 71, is the highest-profile suspect in the alleged ticket scam.



Hickey is detained in the Bangu maximum security prison in Rio, the same place where Mallon was being held.

