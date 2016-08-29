Jebet breaks world record to win 3,000 steeplechase

Olympic champion Ruth Jebet broke the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase world record by six seconds at the Diamond League meeting in Paris Saturday Meanwhile, Kendra Harrison won the 100 hurdles without beating her own record.



The 19-year-old Jebet, born in Kenya and running for Bahrain, clocked 8 minutes, 52.78 seconds at Stade de France.



Jebet's performance was so dominant that she beat Diamond League rival Hyvin Kiyeng of Kenya by nearly 10 seconds, and Emma Coburn of the U.S. by almost 20 .



Harrison won in 12.44 seconds ahead of American countrywoman Dawn Harper-Nelson (12.65).



Kenyan Nicholas Bett won the men's 400 hurdles ahead of American Kerron Clement, while Kenyan Alfred Kipketer won the 800 .

...