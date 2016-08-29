Maia stops Condit in Vancouver, aims for title shot

Demian Maia backed up his calls for a welterweight title shot with an early submission victory over Carlos Condit in the main event of UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena Saturday night. Ranked third in the division, Maia said this week that with a victory over Condit, he should be in line for a fight for the title now held by Tyron Woodley. And, at 38 years of age, Maia may get his wish later in the year after forcing Condit to tap out at 3:08 of the opening round.



Saturday's fight may have been the last for Condit. There has been speculation about Condit's future in the UFC, and he strongly suggested following his loss to Maia that his days as a fighter could be over.

...