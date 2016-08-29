Lawyers for jailed former Irish IOC exec seek release this week

The 71-year-old Irishman, who was also head of the Olympic Council of Ireland before his detention, has been in police custody since Aug. 10 and is detained in a maximum security prison in Rio de Janeiro pending further hearings in the case.



On Saturday, a court authorized the release of Kevin James Mallon, another Irishman and THG director who was arrested days before Hickey and was being held in the same prison.



It was not clear whether the court will rule on Hickey's petition in the time frame suggested by his attorneys.

...