IOC ‘strongly condemns’ Kuwait sports clampdown

The International Olympic Committee Monday strongly condemned the Kuwait authorities for using police to seize the headquarters of two key sports bodies as part of a mounting power struggle.



The action heightened a standoff that has seen Kuwait suspended by the IOC and world football body FIFA since October over laws that that have increased government control over the Gulf state's sporting bodies.



A government sports commission headed by Sheikh Salman ordered the replacement of Sheikh Talal Fahad al-Sabah as head of the KOC and KFA.

