Pieters, Westwood, Kaymer are Europe’s Ryder Cup wildcards

Belgian rookie Thomas Pieters and experienced duo Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer were named by Europe captain Darren Clarke as wildcard picks Tuesday to complete his Ryder Cup team.



Clarke opted for the powerful 24-year-old Pieters over Scotland's Russell Knox and England's Luke Donald, bringing to six the number of rookies in the 12-man team who will defend the trophy against the United States in Hazeltine, Minnesota.



Europe are out to win the Ryder Cup for the ninth time in 11 editions when the competition starts at Hazeltine National golf Club on Sept. 30 and Clarke said he was confident his team would thrive.



American captain Davis Love will name three of his wildcard selections a week Sunday, with his final pick not being announced until five days before the tournament begins.

...