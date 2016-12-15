British stars Khan and Brook in talks about bout

British boxing stars Kell Brook and Amir Khan "are in talks" to fight each other in May 2017, IBF welterweight world champion Brook's promoter Eddie Hearn said.



Both pugilists experienced chastening defeats when they stepped up a weight division to middleweight – Brook's bout with the outstanding Kazakh Gennady Golovkin being halted in the fifth round and Khan going one round further with Mexican Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.



Khan and Brook, both 30, said they would not make that mistake again and reverted to welterweight– though it is not known whether Brook's world title would be at stake.

