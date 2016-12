Klitschko, who will be 41 by the time the bout takes place, said he has stayed in the sport since losing his WBA, IBF and WBO belts in a surprise defeat by troubled British pugilist Tyson Fury in November 2015 expressly to regain his titles.



Former world heavyweight champion David Haye threw a punch at his next opponent Tony Bellew and Dereck Chisora – who lost to Klitschko in a title challenge – hurled a table.



Klitschko said his respectful attitude won't change toward Joshua.

...