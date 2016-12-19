Hopkins knocked out of ring in career finale

Bernard Hopkins' bid to add a last chapter to a storied ring career ended Saturday, as the 51-year-old former world champion was sent sprawling out of the ring by Joe Smith.



In a fight that Hopkins vowed would be his last, the 27-year-old Smith, who wasn't born when Hopkins launched his career in 1988, ended proceedings with a series of blows that included one of his punishing right hands.



When Hopkins was unable to make it back into the ring within the mandatory 20 seconds, referee Jack Reiss called a halt, making it a technical knockout for Smith at 53 seconds of the eighth round.

...