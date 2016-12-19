Faber wins in final match to highlight UFC Fight Night

Faber survived being knocked down in the third round and beat Brad Pickett by unanimous decision to win in the final fight of his career at UFC Fight Night Saturday night.



The 37-year-old Faber, who announced his retirement earlier this year, repeatedly took Pickett to the mat throughout the fight and scored with crisp, hard head shots that opened a gaping cut on the Englishman's left eye before Pickett landed a sharp straight left that put Faber down with 1:22 left in the third.



Pickett, nicknamed One-Punch Pickett, never could mount much of an offense. He spent the early rounds trying to fend off Faber's takedowns and didn't score significantly until late in the final round.



All three judges scored the fight 30-26 .



Michelle Waterson (14-4) won with a rear-naked choke over Paige VanZant in the first round of their scheduled five-round fight in the main event.

...