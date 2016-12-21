Return of 14-time champion Woods excites players and fans

Tiger Woods appeared in only one tournament all season but the year ended with the name of the 14-time major champion on the lips of most golf followers around the world.



Pure box office, as ever, Woods reeled off a tournament-high 24 birdies to offer fans hope that he can rediscover former glories but also looked vulnerable as he made several errors of judgment over the four days.



American Jimmy Walker made it a clean sweep of first-time victories in the 2016 majors when he won the U.S. PGA Championship.



The top four players in the world rankings all elected to miss golf's return to the Olympics after a 112-year absence but it mattered little to gold medal winner Justin Rose.



Close friends Rose and Stenson were on the losing side six weeks later when the United States won the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2008 by swatting aside Europe 17-11 at Hazeltine, Minnesota.

