Tokyo 2020 slashes budget to $17 billion

Tokyo Olympics organizers unveiled a smaller budget of up to $17 billion Wednesday – after coming under pressure to cut ballooning costs.



Wednesday's figure, the most complete budget yet for Tokyo 2020, comes after officials scrambled to slash the costs of building some venues. It was revealed at talks between the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo and national governments, who are meeting regularly to try to cut costs.



Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who was elected this year vowing to bring down costs, said some 40 billion yen would be saved after a review of the canoeing, volleyball and swimming venues.



Koike dropped the plan last month and announced that canoeing would stay in Tokyo but with the venue built at a sharply reduced cost.

