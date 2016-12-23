Golf's Tiger Woods hits the links with Donald Trump

Tiger Woods, who played golf three years ago with Barack Obama, teed off Friday with White House successor Donald Trump at the real estate mogul's swank Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida.



In February 2013, 14-time major champion Woods played with Obama at a private golf resort in Florida.



The PGA of America stripped its 2015 Grand Slam of Golf from Trump National Los Angeles after Trump's comments on Mexican immigrants, and the event was later discontinued.



The U.S. PGA Tour moved its longstanding tournament at Trump National Doral in the Miami area to Mexico City for the 2016-17 season, although tour commissioner Tim Finchem said in June that the move of the World Golf Championships event was not a "political exercise".

