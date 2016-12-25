Frenchman pulverises solo round the world record

Thomas Coville slashed eight days off the record when he ended an astonishing solo non-stop circumnavigation of the World on his 31m maxi trimaran on Sunday.



The record was once famously owned by British sailor Ellen MacArthur, but the 48-year-old Frenchman's jaw dropping new mark is just 49 days, 3 hours, 7mins and 38secs.



The previous record of 57 days 13hrs 34mins and 6sec was established by another Frenchman Francis Joyon in 2008 and who was swift to congratulate the new record holder.

...