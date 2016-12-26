Thistlecrack saunters to King George glory

Thistlecrack became the first novice to win the King George VI steeplechase Monday, cantering home at Kempton Park on what was just his fourth race over fences.



The eight-year-old – winning his ninth successive race – took the race with jockey Tom Scudamore by the scruff of the neck on the final bend easing away from the defending champion Cue Card, trained also by Colin Tizzard, and jumped the last three fences safely to take the £119,000 (140,000euros, $146,000).



Paddy Brennan brought Cue Card upsides Thistlecrack early on the second circuit to try and give his two years younger stablemate a going over but three from home he cried enough and was left flailing.

