Bolt and Phelps cap era of excellence

Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps towered over the 2016 Rio Games, capping an era of sustained excellence that promises to reverberate through the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and beyond.



From Beijing in 2008 through London 2012 and, finally, in Rio, Bolt and Phelps captivated both die-hard fans of their sports and casual spectators attracted like moths to the Olympic flame.



By those Games in Athens in 2004, Phelps was already challenging Mark Spitz's record of seven titles at one Games, coming away with six golds and two bronze.



In Beijing Phelps cemented his place among Games greats with a perfect eight golds in eight events at the Water Cube while Bolt electrified the Birds' Nest stadium with his 100m, 200m and 4x100m sprint triumphs.



Already in Rio, dozens of rising swimming stars have cited Phelps as their inspiration.

...